BIRMINGHAM, AL--(Marketwired - November 11, 2016) - Drummond Company, Inc. today announced that John Howard Drummond, Sr., has been appointed as Chairman of the Board. The other members of the Board are John R. Davidson (Vice-chairman), Mike Tracy (CEO), Patrick Drummond, Bryan Drummond, Heman Lin Drummond, Beth Stukes and Charles Bishop.
Drummond also announced the following leadership changes:
- Bruce Webster, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
- Richard Mullen, President and Chief Operating Officer
- Alan Lang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
- Blake Andrews, Vice President, General Counsel and Assistant Secretary
- John Coffey, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer
- Ken Maddox, Vice President Supply Chain Management
- Nathaniel Drummond, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing
- Carolina Riaño, Senior Vice President of Risk Management and Corporate Social Responsibility
- Matt Rohling, Vice President Corporate Controller and Assistant Secretary
The appointments are effective immediately.
Paulo Gonzalez
pgonzalez@drummondco.com
205 215 1586