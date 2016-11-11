BIRMINGHAM, AL--(Marketwired - November 11, 2016) - Drummond Company, Inc. today announced that John Howard Drummond, Sr., has been appointed as Chairman of the Board. The other members of the Board are John R. Davidson (Vice-chairman), Mike Tracy (CEO), Patrick Drummond, Bryan Drummond, Heman Lin Drummond, Beth Stukes and Charles Bishop.

Drummond also announced the following leadership changes:

Bruce Webster, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Richard Mullen, President and Chief Operating Officer

Alan Lang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Blake Andrews, Vice President, General Counsel and Assistant Secretary

John Coffey, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer

Ken Maddox, Vice President Supply Chain Management

Nathaniel Drummond, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing

Carolina Riaño, Senior Vice President of Risk Management and Corporate Social Responsibility

Matt Rohling, Vice President Corporate Controller and Assistant Secretary

The appointments are effective immediately.

