Torchmark Corporation Elects New Director And Declares Dividend

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) announced today that Steven P. Johnson was elected to its Board of Directors on November 2, 2016. A Texas resident, Mr. Johnson holds a B.B.A. degree in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire. During his 41-year career with Deloitte & Touche, he held a variety of positions, including direct client service and senior firm leadership roles, ultimately serving as Deputy Managing Partner-Operations. Since his retirement in June 2013, he has served as a financial consultant/advisor for Boulder Creek Development, LLP and its affiliated companies.

Torchmark also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.14 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of the close of business of the Company's transfer agent on January 6, 2017. The dividend will be paid on February 1, 2017.

