Beko US Inc. introduced a range of new products and innovations at the recent IFA Berlin event. Beko, a globally successful home appliances company that recently launched in America, provides consumers with energy efficient, flexible and time-saving home appliance solutions that adapt to real needs at every stage of life.

Beko's appliances feature clean, timeless designs, with sleek pro handles, rich stainless steel surfaces and intuitive features that add ease and efficiency. Built for today's globally conscious generation, Beko's kitchen and laundry solutions minimize environmental impact while providing solutions to everyday tasks and challenges.

"Beko appliances feature a unique combination of beautiful styling and smart technologies ideally suited for the American market," says Hasan Ali Yardimci, the new president of Beko US Inc. "From gorgeous exteriors to the brilliant innovations within our products, we're making life easier for everyday Americans."

Below are a few of the products featured at IFA.

30" Pro Range (PRGR30550SS)

High-power 20,000BTU burners, a simmering feature, color-changing illuminated knobs and an industry-leading 5.7 cu-ft self-clean oven with multiple cooking cycles make this range ideal for professional chefs.

30" Pro Hood (CHP30100SS)

With powerful halogen lights and cool-to-touch knob controls, this professional hood can circulate the average kitchen's air 30 times in one hour.

30" Single Wall Oven (BSWO30100SS)

This industry-leading 5.7 cu-ft oven features a variety of functions-from pizza baking to the pre-programmed "Prime Turkey" setting. Multiple self-clean cycles and true convection cooking combine with a timeless smooth design to become the focal point of any kitchen.

30" Built-In Fridge (BBBF3019SSIM)

This beautiful, full-flush designed professional fridge comes with an interior water dispenser and a class-leading 11 lbs/day icemaker. The EverFresh+ zone crisper keeps fruits and vegetables fresh up to 30 days.

24" Tall Tub Dishwasher (DDT29430XP)

A brushless spray-pump motor removes even the tiniest dirt particles at a whisper-quiet 40dBA sound level. The AquaIntense function creates a powerful wash zone for caked-on dishes, IonGuard eliminates unpleasant odors between cycles, and Steam Gloss gives glasses up to 70% more shine.

ABOUT BEKO

Beko is the number-one brand in Europe (free standing appliances, GFK, 2016 1H, 27 countries) and under its parent company, Arcelik, has experienced stellar growth in the past decade. Already in more than 100 countries worldwide, Beko has been Europe's fastest growing home appliance brand for the past seven years. Beko remains the bestselling brand in the United Kingdom, the most competitive market in Europe. The brand now has a market leadership presence in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and has set its sights on significant growth by expanding into the Asian Pacific and North American markets. As an Energy Star Partner, Beko is a strong supporter of green initiatives like the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Energy Star program. Beko focuses on developing and using technologies that can make a difference now: innovation that not only creates high-quality products, but also truly improves the everyday life of customers.

BEKO AND FC BARCELONA

Beko's solid growth has also been fueled by the company's strong commitment to sports. In particular, the partnership with FC Barcelona, which was established in June 2014, has substantially contributed to international recognition of the Beko brand. The new Beko logo and identity, which was introduced in 2015, has been placed onto the jersey sleeves and training kits of FC Barcelona stars. Barcelona has around 350 million global fans and a total worldwide audience of 1 billion viewers.

For further information, visit www.beko.us or watch this video.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161111005892/en/

Contacts:

Beko US Inc.

Sazi Bugay

Email: salih.bugay@beko.com