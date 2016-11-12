MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/11/16 -- As Caribbean sports fans gear up for the Flow CARIFTA Games 2017, they have something new to be excited about. Flow is once again raising the bar for sports viewership by providing fans with anytime, anywhere access with the new Flow Sports App. For the first time ever, fans of the Flow CARIFTA Games will not have to miss a single stride of the action whether they choose to be in the stadium in Curacao, watch from the comfort of their living rooms or tune in on the go -- they simply need to download the Flow Sports app on their Android or iOS smart devices, or visit the online microsite at www.flowsports.co from any lap top or tablet device.

Flow now in its 2nd year as the Official Broadcast Partner and Sponsor of the Flow CARIFTA Games, is also extending the live coverage to six hours each day to bring fans even more of their favourite sports action. Additionally, the coverage will feature commentary from veteran Caribbean journalists from across the region, including Nadine Liverpool, internationally renowned sports broadcaster and host of Flow Sports Premier Weekly, and Dalton Myers, Director of Sports at the University of the West Indies. So, now, track and field fans can have the best seats in the house and get expert insights just by tuning into Flow Sports.

Wendy McDonald, Senior Director Communications -- Consumer Group, Flow said, "We are changing the game in sports viewership in the region, delivering more options and more content than ever before by any provider. This is the essence of what we bring to the Flow CARIFTA Games 2017. We are absolutely delighted to be able to work with The North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) and to have this opportunity to wow sports fans even while we contribute to the development of our athletes and the sport in general. Our mission is simply connecting communities, transforming lives, and we see our role as lead sponsor of the Flow CARIFTA Games as delivering on that commitment."

Commenting on the importance of their partnership with Flow, NACAC President, Victor Lopez said, "The IAAF-NACAC Athletics Association is proud of the invaluable partnership with Flow Sports for the sponsorship and broadcast of the Flow CARIFTA Games throughout the Caribbean."

This year, The Flow CARIFTA Games 2017 will be held on Easter Weekend in Curacao and will feature the Caribbean's elite up-and-coming athletes who will compete in various track and field events. Now in its 46th year, the Flow CARIFTA Games has served as a spring board for many of the Caribbean's athletic stars, including Flow Brand Ambassadors, two-time Olympian, gold and silver medallist, Kirani James of Grenada, Trinidadian Khalifa St. Fort, who holds the CARIFTA 100m women's record and Jaheel Hyde, Jamaican sprinter.

The Flow CARIFTA Games 2017 was launched at a press conference at the Hilton Curacao on November 10th. Flow Curacao Country Manager, Didier Renault, thanked the local organising committee, as well as Mr. Lopez and his team, and added, "As we say here in Curacao, 'Bon Bini!' We're proud to host this huge regional sporting event, and once again show that we're committed to helping develop sports across the Caribbean. With so many young athletes vying to inscribe their names in the Caribbean sports history books, the upcoming Flow CARIFTA Games is set to be intense, electrifying and fun -- and you can catch it all on Flow Sports."

Tune in to Flow Sports -- The Home of Sports in the Caribbean.

