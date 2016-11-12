Royalton Hicacos Named Leader in Quality by Cuban Ministry of Tourism

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 27th Royalton Hicacos, a premier adults-only hotel from Royalton Luxury Resorts, was awarded for its superior quality and superb guest experience during an industry event hosted by the Cuban Ministry of Tourism(MINTUR) and the Cuban-Canadian Trade and Tourism Union at the world-famous Tropicana Cabaret in Havana.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161111/438532LOGO)

"Royalton Hicacos has been adored by guests for many years and to be awarded by such a reputable agency in Cuba is an honour," said Mohamad Fawzi, Senior Director of Operations, Blue Diamond Resorts, Cuba. "Each member of the staff at this resort is committed to delivering the highest quality of service to valued guests."

Royalton Hicacos has enjoyed high occupancy and guest satisfaction in the years since becoming a part of Royalton Luxury Resorts. Notably, this resort is listed at the top of numerous guest-rated travel websites for its ability to provide a superior vacation experience in a region of Cuba well-known to tourists with a variety of all-inclusive options. On TripAdvisor®, the hotel is currently ranked among the top two hotels in all of with 4.5 stars from 4,000 reviews. Recognition from Trip Advisor includes the 2014 Traveler's Choice Award of Excellence and the 2016 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence.

A picturesque all-inclusive resort, Royalton Hicacos brings guests an authentic oceanfront vacation experience with thatch roof buildings, and a property of bridges, small fountains and mature greenery. This luxurious adults-only resort is a cut above other Varadero hotels with its all-inclusive resort facilities designed to create a perfect ambiance for relaxation. Guests are invited to enjoy a choice of five delicious restaurants and six bars which include a newly-renovated jazz bar and a lively XS night club.

To book your next luxury all-inclusive vacation visit www.royaltonresorts.com or contact your travel agent.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed', unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, All-In Connectivity' with complimentary Wi-Fi and in-room long distance calling, a Sports Event Guarantee', and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options. Royalton Luxury Resorts will expand its offering of upscale and elegant vacation experiences with the addition of five new resorts, Royalton Blue Waters on October 15, 2016 and Royalton Saint Lucia, Royalton Negril and their adults only Hideaway will open January 15, 2017.





For further information: Natalie Walsh, Corporate Public Relations Specialist, Blue Diamond Resorts, +1-647-545-6926, nwalsh@bluediamondresorts.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royalton-hicacos-named-leader-in-quality-by-cuban-ministry-of-tourism-300361757.html