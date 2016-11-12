NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - November 11, 2016) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 26, 2016 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO), if they purchased the Company's securities between July 3, 2014 and September 9, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

About the Lawsuit

Taro and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 9, 2016, Taro announced that its subsidiary and two senior officers received grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. DOJ, Antitrust Division, seeking documents regarding the sale of generic pharmaceutical products.

Then, on October 17, 2016, NECA-IBEW Welfare Trust Fund filed an antitrust class action lawsuit against Taro and several other pharmaceutical companies alleging that they engaged in the price-fixing of Clobetasol since 2014 in violation of the U.S. antitrust laws.

On this news, the price of Taro's shares plummeted.

