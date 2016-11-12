NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - November 11, 2016) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 26, 2016 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Adeptus Health Inc. (NYSE: ADPT), if they purchased the Company's Class A common shares pursuant to the July 31, 2015 secondary public offering or between April 23, 2015 and November 16, 2015, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Adeptus and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 26, 2016.

About the Lawsuit

Adeptus and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) Adeptus was engaging in predatory billing practices, exposing it to numerous risks, including monetary, reputational, financial reporting, civil/criminal sanctions, and exclusion from federal/state healthcare programs; (ii) Adeptus' financial statements had not been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles; and (iii) contrary to representations about Adeptus' practice of referring lower acuity patients to urgent care facilities, it routinely treated and excessively billed these patients.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn

Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

206 Covington St.

Madisonville, LA 70447