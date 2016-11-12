NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - November 11, 2016) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 9, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INFU), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 12, 2015 and November 7, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of InfuSystem and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 9, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

InfuSystem and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) InfuSystem lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (ii) InfuSystem's financial statements dating back to the beginning of 2015 overstated the estimated accounts receivable collections which in turn overstated revenues and pre-tax income by a corresponding amount; (iii) InfuSystem's financial statements dating back to the beginning of 2015 could no longer be relied upon; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the InfuSystem's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

