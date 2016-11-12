

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Michael McFaul, a U.S. ex-ambassador, Michael McFaul, reportedly said that he has been banned from traveling to Russia.



McFaul announced via social media that he has been placed on 'the Kremlin's sanctions list', that prevent him from traveling to Russia.



He said the ban was due to his close affiliation with US President Barack Obama.



He said that he had applied for a Russian visa to travel to Moscow in December, in order to do transition work for the Hillary Clinton presidency before she lost the race to Donald Trump on November 9.



'Hope that I am not on the Russia travel ban list forever. Since 1983, I've been living in and travelling to that country,' he said in a public post on Facebook.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX