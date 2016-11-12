

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actor Robert Vaughn, who was the best known star of the 1960s U.S. TV spy series 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.', has died from acute leukemia, at the age of 83.



The death was announced by his manager, Matthew Sullivan. The actor had been battling with acute leukaemia, his spokesman said.



Vaughn passed away in a hospital surrounded by his family.



Vaughn played the role of the secret agent Napoleon Solo in The Man from UNCLE and was also well known for portraying the gunman Lee in the original The Magnificent Seven film. Vaughn was the last surviving actor of the original Magnificent Seven film.



He appeared in more than 200 TV shows and films over his 60-year career.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX