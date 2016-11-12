

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At least four people were killed in an explosion that rocked the Bagram airbase, north of Kabul in Afghanistan, the largest U.S. military facility in the country, officials reportedly said Saturday.



The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, said an explosive device was detonated on Bagram Airfield resulting in multiple casualties.



Four people died in the attack and around 14 were wounded, the mission added.



The Taliban's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, reportedly claimed responsibility for the blast on his twitter account saying that one of their suicide bombers had carried out the attack.



The blast took place while people were gathering for Veterans Day celebration.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX