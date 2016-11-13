

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) announced its customers can limit video quality on wireless phone or tablet while using less data, by streaming most higher definition video at standard definition quality, similar to DVD (about 480p). Starting in early 2017, the company will roll out the new data saving feature on most popular plans with data.



AT&T said its customers can control Stream Saver and can turn it off or back on for any qualified line at any time at myAT&T or Premier for business customers. There is no charge to disable or enable Stream Saver.



