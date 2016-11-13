Vote Online for Your Favorite Innovator to Become the Stars of Science Season 8 Winner

DOHA, Qatar, November 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Inspired by Qatar Foundation's flagship TV show on MBC4, region is voting online until Thursday, November 17th

With four inspiring finalists left standing and the finale of Stars of Science Season 8 fast approaching, vast numbers of TV viewers across the region are voting online to help choose the Arab world's best innovator. Only one of the finalists, all of whom have captured the hearts of fans, will be able to walk away the winner. Vote now at http://www.starsofscience.com - voting concludes on Thursday, November 17th at 6:00PM KSA/ 3:00PM GMT.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/7979051-stars-of-science-season-8-winner-vote/

In order to vote, visit http://www.starsofscience.com and click on the 'Vote Now' icon. Then, simply choose your favorite innovator from the four options and cast your vote via Facebook or via email.

The four Stars of Science finalists are tantalizingly close to walking away with their share of a $600,000 USD cash prize, which will serve as seed funding for them to deliver their problem-solving innovations to the market. For viewers, online voting takes a matter of minutes. But the stakes have never been higher for the finalists, who have dedicated months to developing their innovations on the show.

In the finale episode, airing on Saturday, November 19th at 10:30PM KSA/ 7:30PM GMT on MBC4, online voting will be combined with a vote from a panel of expert jurors to produce the results. Online voting will count for 50 percent of a candidate's score, while jury vote will count for the remaining 50 percent. The first place winner will earn $300,000 USD, while his competitors will earn $150,000 USD, $100,000 USD, and $50,000 USD respectively depending on rank.

Stars of Science has proven popular among audiences, earning over 8.5 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram from this season alone. Over four million unique users have engaged with the show's channels online this season.

Vote for your favorite innovator online at http://www.starsofscience.com before 6:00PM KSA/ 3:00PM GMT on Thursday, November 17th. Then tune in to the Stars of Science finale on Saturday, November 19th at 10:30PM KSA/ 7:30PM GMT on MBC4.

Please visit:

Website - http://www.starsofscience.com

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/StarsofScienceTV

Twitter - https://twitter.com/starsofscience

Youtube- http://www.youtube.com/user/Starsofsciencetv

Instagram- starsofsciencetv

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161111/438273 )



Video:

http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/7979051-stars-of-science-season-8-winner-vote/