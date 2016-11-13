DarkMatter to Mark First Anniversary of Public Unveiling of Brand With Strong Presence at RSA Conference Abu Dhabi 2016

ABU DHABI and DUBAI, UAE, November 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

DarkMatter executives to address the RSA Conference, re-affirming the firm's strong emphasis on knowledge sharing

DarkMatter, an international cyber security firm headquartered in the UAE, will participate in the RSA Conference Abu Dhabi 2016, taking place at Emirates Palace on 15-16 November, 2016.

This is a milestone event for DarkMatter given the firm used the same conference a year ago as the platform to pull back the curtain on its activities and present a public face to its business for the first time.

This is the second staging of the RSA Conference in Abu Dhabi, and it is set to draw top-level cryptography and information security experts from across the region and around the world to share the latest industry developments. Collectively, the three annual RSA conferences, of which Abu Dhabi is one, attract approximately 45,000 attendees annually, making the series the world's largest security event.

DarkMatter executives have a number of speaking engagements during the official programme, with Scott Rea, Senior Vice President of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) delivering a keynote on the benefits of proper PKI usage in helping implement the Internet of Things.

Harshul Joshi, Senior Vice President of Governance, Risk & Compliance will speak on the effectiveness of blockchain solutions in the UAE, while Eric Eifert, Senior Vice President of Managed Security Services and Robert Meeks, Director of Managed Security Services, will talk on Managed Detection and Response provision as an evolution in Managed Security Services. Stephen Brennan, Senior Vice President of Cyber Network Defence, will speak on practical ways to protect data in hostile environments and what governments may not know, but need to, about cyber security.

Commenting on DarkMatter's participation at RSA Conference Abu Dhabi, Faisal Al Bannai, Chief Executive Officer said, "We are looking forward to our participation in this well-regarded industry event, where we can exchange views and knowledge with our peers. We supported the RSA Conference Abu Dhabi from its inauguration last year, and similar to our own trajectory, we look forward to witnessing how the event has grown and developed from 2015."

Faisal Al Bannai continued, "There has been tremendous growth at DarkMatter from a year ago when we first started to communicate our presence to an external audience. This has spanned our number of staff, our portfolio of offerings, and our geographic footprint, and so our participation at this year's event will be something of a benchmarking exercise for us. It will help us to chart our progress in the last 12 months, while we are also interested to hear and see how other areas of the industry have evolved over this period. "

RSA Conference Abu Dhabi will commence withaLearning LabandSecurity Foundations Seminar.Cyber Crisis Response-Live Exercise Scenariois an exercise designed to explore how governments, the private sector, and others can work together to respond to a crisis with direct impact on human life, public safety and key markets. TheSecurity Foundations Seminaris a full-day programme designed for those new to the world of cyber security.

On the 15th and 16th of November, there will be more than 40 track sessions that cover topics fromdeception tacticsto smart city security to ransomware.

The closing keynote address will feature Formula One executive Mark Gallagher and driver Mika Hakkinen, who will give a talk onRisk Management in F1 - Team Work & Technology at 350 kph.

About DarkMatter

DarkMatter is transforming the cyber security landscape. Headquartered in the UAE and operating globally, we're the region's first and only fully integrated digital defence and cyber security consultancy and implementation firm. Our elite team of global experts deliver advanced, next-generation solutions to governments and enterprises across the cyber security spectrum.

We help clients simplify the enormous complexity of today's ever-evolving cyber threats. Our vision is to secure the future by protecting its technologies. Innovation and Research are cornerstones to our development and the activities in these areas underpin our entire range offerings, including Secure Communications, Public Key Infrastructure and Big Data & Analytics products.

They also extend to our activities in Governance, Risk & Compliance, Cyber Network Defence, Managed Security Services, Infrastructure & System Integration, Test & Validation Labs, and Smart Solutions.

For further details, visit http://www.darkmatter.ae