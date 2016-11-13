MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA and SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/13/16 -- Signal, a global leader in real-time, people-based marketing, has expanded Australian operations to further service a growing client base across the Asia Pacific region, opening a second office in Melbourne and increasing headcount fivefold since the beginning of 2016. The company also announced a new name for its exclusive audience solution, 'AmplifyIQ', and NOVA Entertainment as the newest client.

Signal and AmplifyIQ power NOVA Unite, NOVA Entertainment's new people-based media solution. With NOVA Unite, advertisers can access AmplifyIQ's exclusive audience data to enable data-driven media campaigns with laser targeting at scale, delivering superior return on investment.

Peter Charlton, NOVA Entertainment's Group Sales Director said, "NOVA Unite will allow us to offer our clients the ability to target real people and engage consumers with a whole new level of precision and relevance, addressing them holistically across any device and marketing channel. This is all fuelled through the rich, known shopper audiences from AmplifyIQ."

AmplifyIQ's exclusive, verified audiences from leading brands is powered by Signal's technology. AmplifyIQ makes available known audiences, including over 150 pre-built segments, based on real purchase data from over seven million active customers and over 100 million monthly shopper transactions with coverage across 65% of Australian households. With a seamless media platform and closed-loop measurement, campaign activation, optimization, and reporting is simple and efficient.

"AmplifyIQ offers Australian brands, agencies, and publishers the only way to connect to real customers through quality, people-based audience segments," said Michael Twomey, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of People-Based Marketing. "Since Signal brought this industry-first solution to market earlier this year, dozens of companies have started leveraging AmplifyIQ to achieve better media campaign outcomes that close the loop across channels and devices."

AmplifyIQ builds upon Signal's original enterprise marketing platform. For data-rich advertisers, Signal's addressable marketing solution provides the foundation for improving addressability for media insights and personalization.

"Australian businesses are increasingly turning to Signal because of our unique ability to recognize customers across devices and build a foundation of customer identity to power better experiences," said Warren Billington, Managing Director of Signal Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia. "Our expanded operations will enable us to continue to solve these challenges for marketers across APAC."

In June 2016 Signal raised $30 million in Series E funding and is using the proceeds to further accelerate and expand its technology platform and organisation globally, with Australia being a key territory for international expansion.

About Signal:

Signal is a global leader in real-time people-based marketing. With one platform, Signal's integrated technology combines data collection, persistent identification, data onboarding and media activation for real-time cross-channel engagement. By leveraging Signal's platform, brands and publishers gain immediate knowledge of buyers, access to high quality audiences and a simplified activation process to engage consumers within minutes of recognition.

AmplifyIQ, a solution from Signal, delivers superior media campaign outcomes by offering exclusive audiences from leading brands who maintain a wealth of verified consumer information including demographic, geographic, lifestyle and purchase-based behaviors.

Powered by Signal's technology, AmplifyIQ helps brands, agencies and media companies connect with audiences across all channels and devices with seamless data targeting integrations combined with robust insights and measurement solutions.

