Scalp Cooling Discussed at Australia's Leading Oncology Conference

GOLD COAST, Australia, November 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Scalp cooling and its benefits will be discussed at this year's Clinical Oncology Society of Australia (COSA) being held at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, 15-17th November 2016.

The breakfast session, which is being sponsored by Paxman and Regional Health Care Group, will address the latest evidence regarding scalp cooling and the work being undertaken globally to educate people about the benefits of the treatment.

It will provide information on why scalp cooling should be available for all women undergoing breast cancer chemotherapy, as well as other cancer types such as prostate cancer.

Practical tips for maximising hair retention and the important role of hairdressers in helping patients manage their hair during treatment will also be discussed.

Hair loss is a well-known side effect of many chemotherapy regimens, with many patients reporting it to be the most traumatic aspect of their treatment.

Scalp cooling provides a proven alternative to hair loss, resulting in a high level of retention or even complete hair preservation, improving patients' self-confidence and creating positive attitudes towards treatment.

Business owner, Lauren West, from Melbourne, knows first-hand the benefits of scalp cooling and what it means to keep your hair.

Lauren was determined not to lose her hair during chemotherapy so she wore the Paxman Scalp Cooling System during each chemotherapy session.

She said: "I was met with subtle cynicism by friends, family and those in the medical field when I first entertained the idea of scalp cooling but I guess that's because nobody really understood what losing my hair actually meant to me. People thought is it reallythatimportant to save my hair when I had such a fierce battle on my hands but quite frankly, it was. Scalp cooling was the best decision I made."

The Paxman Scalp Cooling System is the world-leading hair loss prevention system for chemotherapy patients. It has been used by over 100,000 patients in 32 countries and is responsible for helping patients to keep their hair and retain a feeling of normality during chemotherapy.

To find out more about scalp cooling visit Paxman and their Australian partner, Regional Health Care Group at COSA stand 33.