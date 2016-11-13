

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release preliminary Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to add 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.8 percent on year after rising 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.7 percent on year in the three months prior. Nominal GDP is expected to slip 0.1 percent on quarter after adding 0.3 percent in Q2.



Japan also will see final September numbers for industrial production, with little change expected from the previous readings that suggested a flat reading on month and an increase of 0.9 percent on year.



China will provide October data for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment.



Industrial production is expected to rise 6.2 percent on year after adding 6.1 percent in September. Retail sales are called steady at 10.7 percent, while FAI is expected to be unchanged at 8.2 percent.



Australia will see September numbers for credit card purchases and balances; in August, they were A$26.8 billion and A$51.3 billion, respectively.



