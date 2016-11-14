World-famous New Year's Eve Fireworks Set To Light Up Sydney











Plan your visit and make the most of vantage spots and parties across the harbour city

SYDNEY, Nov. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Sydney is one of the most spectacular places in the world to celebrate New Year's Eve, thanks to its world-famous fireworks that light up locations across the city. Destination NSW reveals some of the best vantage points for visitors to welcome in the New Year from family-friendly viewing at Darling Harbour, to ticketed events at Taronga Zoo, and grassy spots along the Harbour foreshore.

A new timelapse video showcasing the fireworks from last year's celebrations has been released today, giving visitors a taste of what's to come when the city lights up to welcome in 2017.

NSW Minister for Trade, Tourism and Major Events Stuart Ayres said, "As the first major city in the world to ring in the New Year, Sydney's famous midnight fireworks attracts eyes from across the globe, but nothing beats witnessing our harbour city's New Year's Evefirst-hand.

"With Sydney such a popular destination for visitors for New Year's Eve, we know that local hotels, restaurants and cafes will book out fast, so I encourage those planning to come to Sydney to welcome in 2017 to pre-plan and book their travel in advance to make the most of all the great events and activities on offer," said Mr. Ayres.

Destination NSW Chief Executive Officer Sandra Chipchase said, "New Year's Eve is a magical night in Sydney, attracting visitors from across the country and the globe. With many locations across the harbour foreshore to view the fireworks, as well as festivities and parties to experience, celebrating New Year's Eve in Sydney is another great reason to book a holiday to NSW."

Plan for your best New Year's Eve celebration yet with Destination NSW's round up of some of the best Sydney locations to welcome in 2017:

FREE VIEWING LOCATIONS:

CIRCULAR QUAY

Free entry to reserved areas - site opens at 9:00am

East Circular Quay covers the strip of promenade between Circular Quay Station and The Sydney Opera House, and is always a popular viewing spot for all the action on the Harbour. Visitors will get good views of most areas of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Harbour.

For those wanting to be close to the Sydney Opera House, arrive early to nab the best seat in the house. The Sydney Opera House is always one of the first vantage points to reach capacity on New Year's Eve, but is also one of the best views in town.

DARLING HARBOUR

Free entry - site opens at 11:00am

Sydney New Year's Eve at Darling Harbour will offer visitors a program full of free entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, with Cockle Bay set to be one of the most exciting locations to ring in 2017.

From 7pm, see a spectacular light and fire show, and enjoy the party atmosphere before fireworks ignite the sky at 9pm and again at midnight. Darling Harbour is a great option for families but will fill up quickly so get down early to secure a spot on the foreshore.

MRS MACQUARIES POINT (ROYAL BOTANIC GARDENS)

Entry with a gold coin donation - site opens at 10:00am

If you would like a family-friendly, grassy vantage point with panoramic views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Opera House and city skyline, you can't go past Mrs Macquaries Point in the Domain. This area is a non-ticketed public viewing area; however there is a gold coin donation if you would like to enter. This site will have food and licensed beverage vendors available, with visitors also welcome to pack a picnic.

MCMAHONS POINT

Free entry - site opens at 12:00pm

Blues Point Reserve is a fantastic location to catch all the New Year's Eve action. Head to this location early in the day to grab a spot to see the western facade of Sydney Harbour Bridge and the skies above light up. This site fills up fairly quickly due to being one of the best vantage points in Sydney, so get down early to secure your spot.

TICKETED EVENT LOCATIONS:

Listed in order of price:

BARANGAROO RESERVE

Tickets start at $29.50 for adults - site opens at 6:00pm

Barangaroo Reserve is a great location to watch the fireworks, with excellent views of Sydney Harbour Bridge's western face, in addition to displays from multiple barges positioned across the Harbour from Balmain to Goat Island and Balls Head Point.

The spectacular sloping lawns at Barangaroo mean that in additions to fireworks, visitors will get superb views of the sunset over the Harbour while enjoying a picnic dinner and drinks, followed by the 9pm and midnight fireworks. This is a family friendly event with roving performers entertaining visitors throughout the evening.

TARONGA ZOO

Tickets start at $190 for adults - site opens at 3:30pm

This NYE at Taronga Zoo is extra special as the party caps off Taronga's Centaury Year of celebrations. On Sydney's North Shore, guests planning to see in the New Year to the warbles and squawks of night-time Zoo creatures can choose between a banquet dinner, a cocktail party or a family-friendly zoo lawn picnic experience, both offer great views back towards the city.

All proceeds from ticket sales help Taronga continue their vital conservation work and breeding programs.

BENNELONG LAWN, ROYAL BOTANIC GARDENS

Tickets start at $329 for adults - site opens at 7:00pm

Sydney'sRoyal Botanic Gardenis home to some of the NYE's most popular events. Lawn with a View is held on Bennelong Lawn, above the Sydney Opera House and is a standout, premium event with a relaxed, fuss-free picnic style set up. This secluded harbourside location guarantees outstanding views across the Harbour.

Please click here to view the photos and video.









