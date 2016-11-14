New technology will be leveraged to deliver over 300 megawatts across two projects

Today, Nexif Energy announced that Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, has been selected as the preferred supplier of the EPC contracts and maintenance agreements for the 25-turbine Glen Innes Wind Farm in New South Wales and the 59-turbine Lincoln Gap Wind Farm in South Australia. Combined, these projects will deliver over 300 megawatts (MW) of clean, renewable energy to Australian consumers.

"We are looking forward to working with Senvion to progress the Glen Innes and Lincoln Gap Wind Farm projects," said Matthew Bartley, Founder and Co-CEO of Nexif Energy. "Senvion's advanced technology and engineering expertise make them the right partner for Nexif Energy to take these two projects forward."

Both wind farms will leverage the new Senvion 3.6M140 turbine, which will mark its introduction into the Australian market. The latest variant of the Senvion 3.XM platform was introduced at the WindEnergy Hamburg fair earlier this year in September. Compared to its predecessor, the 3.6M140 turbine's energy yield has been increased by up to 20 percent at wind speeds of 7.5 m/s, and the lifetime has been extended by 25 percent from 20 to 25 years. Improvements to the blades have also resulted in lower sound in all operating modes.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Nexif Energy on the Glen Innes and Lincoln Gap wind farms," said Chris Judd, CEO and Managing Director of Senvion Australia. "The new 3.6M140 turbine is perfectly suited to these sites, as it is designed to maximise the energy yield from medium-wind sites."

"This preferred supplier agreement with Senvion represents an important milestone in our progress towards achieving financial close and the start of construction for both wind farms, which is currently targeted for Q1 in 2017," noted Su Lin Ong, Managing Director, Nexif Energy Australia.

Since commencing operations in Australia in 2002 Senvion has installed 216 wind turbines from across the Senvion two megawatt series with a cumulated rated power of close to 440 MW in Australia. Senvion Australia Pty. Ltd. is the regional subsidiary providing Senvion wind turbine technology and solutions across Australia, New Zealand and the Southern Pacific Region.

About Nexif Energy:

Nexif Energy was formed in August 2015 by Nexif, a Singapore-based independent power management company, and Denham Capital, a leading global energy-focused private equity firm, to develop, finance, construct and opportunistically acquire conventional and renewable power generation assets across Southeast Asia and Australia. For more information about Nexif Energy, visit www.nexifenergy.com.

About Senvion:

Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.15 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The systems are designed at the Senvion TechCenter in Osterrönfeld and manufactured at its German plants in Husum (North Friesland), Trampe (Brandenburg) and Bremerhaven, as well as Portugal. With approximately 4000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 6,600 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161113005057/en/

Contacts:

Nexif Energy Media contact:

Pierpont Communications on behalf of Nexif Energy

Krystal Patout, +1 713 627-2223

kpatout@piercom.com

or

Senvion Press contact:

Stephanie Oxley, +44 7534 260 998

stephanie.oxley@senvion.com

or

Senvion Investor Relations contact:

Dhaval Vakil, +44 20 7034 7992

+44 7788 390 185 (Mobile)

dhaval.vakil@senvion.com