Proposal gets stamp of approval from US Health and Human Services

US TrustedCare Inc., an Austin based digital health company, and ARM, the world's leading semiconductor IP company, are collaborating to enable new medical devices for the emerging accountable health care sector. The goal is to develop medical devices for use in the care of patients with chronic conditions in a way that allows a wide variety of providers to access information in a secure, authenticated and auditable manner. Allowing patients to recover at home and transition to a monitored wellness lifestyle should be the norm of future health care.

ARM and TrustedCare's collaboration will create firmware, software technologies and APIs, based on existing and emerging standards for bridging health care and wellness. These technologies will offer the industry telecare standards to enable health care and wellness device manufacturers to seamlessly integrate with a wide variety of health care management systems, significantly reducing current complex integration issues.

TrustedCare and ARM jointly submitted a proposal to the "Move Health Data Forward Challenge", sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Humans Services' (HHS) Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and were selected as a winner of Phase 1. (http://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2016/11/02/hhs-announces-phase-1-winners-move-health-data-forward-challenge.html.)

"ARM is the most widely deployed processor technology in smartphones and wearables, devices we expect to be the main platform for securely gathering medical data and acquiring a patient's biometric identity and consent," said Shiv Ramamurthi, health care technology director, ARM. "TrustedCare is a pioneer in remote monitoring and together we can help improve health care efficiency by enabling providers to gather trusted data, helping them make timely clinical decisions and deliver better care at lower cost."

"TrustedCare is focused on allowing health care providers to work in a coordinated way to enable the sustained recovery of patients. We are excited to work with ARM to create a new level of capability that allows providers to deliver more positive outcomes for patients as well as benefiting from the shared savings that will be generated," said TrustedCare CEO, Ramkrishna Prakash.

"This collaboration will alleviate the burgeoning issue of technology integration facing the health care industry by standardizing communication interfaces and thereby significantly reducing the cost to integrate medical and wearable devices while at the same time bringing a new level of security and accountability in care delivery," said Betty Otter Nickerson, ex-CEO of Sage HealthCare.

About US TrustedCare Inc.

US TrustedCare, Inc., is a digital health wellness company that enables healthcare providers to adapt and succeed in the new healthcare model introduced by the Affordable Care Act (the "ACA"). We provide a unique approach to personalized care that incorporates patient-centric care management via tools that assist in the development of personalized health and wellness plans tailored to an individual's wellness and social factors. Using our proprietary platform, care providers can adapt to and prosper from the shift in the healthcare industry from a procedure based payment model to an outcome based payment model.

About ARM

ARM technology is at the heart of a computing and connectivity revolution that is transforming the way people live and businesses operate. From the unmissable to the invisible, our advanced, energy-efficient processor designs are enabling the intelligence in 86 billion silicon chips and securely powering products from the sensor to the smartphone to the supercomputer. With more than 1,000 technology partners, including the world's most famous business and consumer brands, we are driving ARM innovation into all areas compute is happening inside the chip, the network and the cloud.

