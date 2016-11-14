

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product spiked 2.2 percent on year in the third quarter of 2016, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary report.



That was well above forecasts for a gain of 0.8 percent following the 0.7 percent increase in the three months prior.



On a quarterly basis, GDP expanded 0.5 percent - also topping expectations for 0.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from Q2.



Nominal GDP was up 0.2 percent versus forecasts for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 0.3 percent gain in the previous three months.



