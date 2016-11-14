NIPA to organize Korean Joint Booth to show Korea's advanced 3D printers

Korea's leading IT companies will attend Formnext 2016 held in Frankfurt, Germany from November 15 to 18 under the organization of National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA).

Under the team of 'Team Korea Experience' six companies will participate in K30, 3.1 Hall, Frankfurt, Messe.

You can expect to meet Korea's latest 3D printing technology and advanced products at this event.

First, Carima, having manufactured and sold 3D printers for 15 years and had stereo-lithography using a special sheet, will display Industrial 3D Printer 'DM250'. Their main product is a DLP 3D printer, which is widely used in the fields of medicine, mold, culture/sports, defense, electronics, automobile, aviation, shipbuilding, energy, design, and distribution.

Former's Farm will show FDM 3D Printer OLMO. Starting with Pinetree 3D printer in Oct. 2013, it has released SPROUT, SPROUT mini, PICARV, OLMO and succeeded in printing out delicate parts such as small objects requiring precision, and accordingly its quality recognized.

Intelli Korea, developing and supplying CAD and drawing tool programs, will display CADian 2017 for AutoCAD and CADian3D 2015 for Rhino3D. Its application program is available in a multinational version and has been exported to around 130 countries, making Korea's CAD history.

A Team Ventures will exhibit popular 3D printer 'CREATABLE D3' perfect for beginners, educators, and professionals. This product offers high resolution and enables precise control of belt tension, boasting top quality.

SONA Global will release CureM102, CureM-DENT, CureM-Jewerly, and Cure200. It has been leading the development of Korea's 3D scanners with its extensive R&D knowledge and performed well in distribution as they are responsible for sales of British 3XD printers such as ROBOX (FDM) and MakeX (DLPO) in the Korean market.

Hebsiba will show Veltz3D DLP 3D Printer D-1. It has developed and distributed 3D printers and contents and offered software education with its 3D solution brand Veltz 3D.

As Korea's advanced 3D printing technology and premium products will be in display, many have shown their keen interest in the Korean Booth at Formnext 2016.

