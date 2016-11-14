

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing almost 70 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,195-point plateau, and the market figures to hold steady in that neighborhood on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat as the bourses are expected to settle after last week's U.S. election-induced volatility. The European and U.S. markets were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the telecoms, insurance companies and resource plays were capped by weakness from the financial shares and properties.



For the day, the index advanced 24.76 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 3,196.04 after trading between 3,166.07 and 3,202.74. The Shenzhen Component Index added 0.52 percent to end at 10,878.14.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.32 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.45 percent, China Life jumped 1.48 percent, Ping An added 0.14 percent, Vanke plummeted 2.15 percent, Gemdale dropped 0.99 percent, China Shenhua gained 0.34 percent and China Unicom spiked 1.53 percent.



The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.



The S&P 500 eased 3.03 points or 0.1 percent to 2,164.45, while the Dow rose 39.78 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 18,847.66 and the NASDAQ climbed 28.32 points or 0.5 percent to 5,237.11. For the week, the Dow soared 5.4 percent, while the NASDAQ and the S&P both added 3.8 percent.



The choppy trading came as some traders were away due to the Veterans Day holiday, as banks and the bond markets were closed.



In economic news, the University of Michigan reported a much bigger than expected rebound in consumer sentiment in November. It also showed that inflation expectations spiked - further supporting the case for a rate hike next month.



Also, a sharp decline by the price of crude oil weighed on the energy sector, as crude for December delivery tumbled $1.25 to $43.41 a barrel.



