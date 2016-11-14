

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the dust settles after a shocking U.S. presidential election, it is time to take stock of how the economy is faring in the transition period. As the old guard makes way for the new, is the economy at the pink of its health? Is Donald Trump inheriting a fairly healthy economy or a debilitated one, with many sectors in the sick bay?



Given the second-tier nature of economic releases, the past week did not offer much clarity into the economic outlook. Jobless claims fell to a 1-month low in the recent reporting week, remaining close to record low levels. This only served to strengthen the already fortified view that the labor market is on a roll. Is the Fed listening?



After Donald Trump's election triumph, expectations concerning a near term Fed rate hike have become muted, although most latch onto expectations that a modest increase may still be forthcoming in the December meeting. The nation's central bank may also be poised to lose some of its independence under Trump.



Meanwhile, the mid-month reading of the University of Michigan's U.S. consumer sentiment index unexpectedly rose, gaining more than 4 points to 91.6 in November. marking the highest level since June.



Now a look ahead into the unfolding week's data..



