Doosan Å koda Power: Every Turbine is Unique

A major player from the Czech Republic, Doosan Škoda Power, a steam turbine manufacturer backed by its Korean parent company, has been strengthening its presence in the Southeast Asia market in recent years.

It has been almost a year when Doosan Škoda Power was awarded a contract to supply a turbine set with an output of 198 MW for the Grati combined cycle power station on the Indonesian island of Java.

Martin Baxa, Head of Sales - Asia at Doosan Škoda Power for New Build projects, is looking for new contracts in the Southeast Asia region. He manages the entire business development, ranging from identifying the opportunities through to contract performance.

What is Doosan Škoda Power's position in Southeast Asia?

The Doosan Group holds a firm position in the Southeast Asia market, supported by some successful installations such as a 700MW turbine for Cirebon, Indonesia, and a 700MW turbine in Gheco-One, Thailand. Being a part of the Group and a steam turbine supplier, Doosan Škoda Power thus has opportunities to pursue its business in that region thanks to the Group's good reputation.

We are completely confident in our product. We are one of the few suppliers having their own proprietary technology. In addition, we have concentrated all that we need in a single place from the perspective of both turbine manufacture and development. This helps us to respond flexibly to the developments in every project and to the needs on new markets.

Which markets in that region are you planning to enter in the foreseeable future?

Most of the Southeast Asia markets tend to grow and hold a potential for the future. From our perspective, Indonesia is the priority; we have signed a contract for delivering a turbine set to the Grati CCGT power plant in that country.

Where do you see more opportunities, in the private or in the public sector?

It is a combination of both. Indonesia and Thailand have their major local manufacturers and private investors. On the other hand, the Philippines are a country where the energy market is fragmented among a fairly large number of private energy producers.

What is Doosan Škoda Power's advantage over the relevant competitors on this market?

There is no question that it is the combination of the Doosan and Škoda brands. The market correctly regards us as an Asian firm thanks to our connection with the Doosan Group, which is relatively well-known on the market as the supplier of large complete plants. We seek to leverage this reputation by way of supplementing Doosan's focus on complete plants and also as a supplier of self-standing turbines based on our proprietary technology.

In parallel with this, when it comes to steam turbines, vast number of customers are similarly aware of the Škoda brand. Those of them who know the brand view it favourably. This creates a very positive combination for the future.

