Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Landscape and Therapeutics Market Review H2 2016

ReportsnReports.com adds "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Pipeline Review, H2 2016" to its store providing comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (Respiratory), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a progressive and fatal disease characterized by inflammation and scarring of lung tissue and loss of lung function. Symptoms of IPF include dry cough, shortness of breath, especially during or after physical activity, lasting tiredness and weight loss. Risk factors include smoking, environmental exposure, viral infections, family history and abnormal acid reflux. Treatment includes antioxidants, biological response modulators, anti-fibrotic agents and anticoagulants.

Companies discussed in this Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Review, H2 2016 report include AdAlta Pty Ltd., Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Afferent Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, ARMO Biosciences, Inc., Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp., Biogen Inc, Bioneer Corporation, BiOrion Technologies B.V., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Chrysalis Pharma SAS, Compugen Ltd., Cynata Therapeutics Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., FibroGen, Inc., FibroStatin SL, Galapagos NV, GenKyoTex S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., GNI Group Ltd., HEC Pharm Co., Ltd., Histocell S.L., iBio, Inc., Immunomet Therapeutics, Inc., Inventiva, Isarna Therapeutics GmbH, Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Kasiak Research Private Limited, Kolltan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Lung Therapeutics Inc, Moerae Matrix, Inc., MorphoSys AG, Novartis AG, Nuevolution AB, Pharmaxis Limited, Promedior, Inc., ProMetic Life Sciences Inc., Pulmatrix, Inc., Respira Therapeutics Inc, Ribomic Inc., Saje Pharma, LLC, Samumed LLC, Sanofi Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., SPR Biosciences LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Therabron Therapeutics, Inc., Vicore Pharma AB and Yuhan Corporation.

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (Respiratory) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 14, 13, 1, 49 and 8 respectively for Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 4 and 3 molecules, respectively for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (Respiratory) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios. The guide is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources.

