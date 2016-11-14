

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) has agreed to pay up to about $3.4 billion to settle claims that certain of its trucks and sport-utility vehicles lacked proper rust protection, leading to premature corrosion of vehicle frames, according to reports.



The deal won preliminary approval from a U.S. District Judge in Los Angeles this week and settles litigation in two states over problems with Toyota Tacoma trucks from model years 2005 to 2010, Tundras from 2007 to 2008 and Sequoias from 2005 to 2008.



Around 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. are covered by the settlement, reports said citing court filings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX