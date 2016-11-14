

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in China expanded 6.1 percent on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.



That was unchanged from the previous month, although it missed expectations for a gain of 6.2 percent.



The bureau also said that retail sales were up an annual 10.0 percent - also beneath expectations for 10.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



Fixed-asset investment gained 8.3 percent on year, beating forecast for a gain of 8,2 percent, which would have been unchanged.



