

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Monday, with investor sentiment buoyed by a weaker yen and better-than-expected GDP data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 267.91 points or 1.54 percent to 17,642.70, off a high of 17,676.23 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Sony is adding more than 1 percent, Canon is higher by almost 2 percent, Panasonic is rising more than 2 percent and Toshiba is gaining more than 3 percent.



Automaker Toyota is advancing more than 1 percent and Honda is rising almost 3 percent. Toyota has agreed to pay up to about $3.4 billion to settle claims that some of its truck and sport-utility vehicles lacked proper rust protection.



Fast Retailing is gaining more than 2 percent and SoftBank is adding 0.5 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising almost 3 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is gaining more than 4 percent and JX Holdings is adding more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Citizen Watch is rising almost 9 percent, Sumco Corp is rising more than 7 percent and Taiyo Yuden is gaining almost 6 percent. On the flip side, Suzuki is down 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary report that Japan's gross domestic product climbed 2.2 percent on year in the third quarter of 2016. That was well above forecasts for a gain of 0.8 percent following the 0.7 percent increase in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 107 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday as the markets paused to take a breath after the gains seen in reaction to Trump's surprise victory lifted the Dow to a record closing high on Thursday.



While the S&P 500 edged down 3.03 points or 0.1 percent to 2,164.45, the Dow rose 39.78 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 18,847.66 and the Nasdaq climbed 28.32 points or 0.5 percent to 5,237.11.



The major European markets also closed mixed on Friday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent.



Crude oil futures fell Friday, stung by expectations that the global oil supply glut will worsen in 2017. December WTI oil declined $1.25 or 2.8 percent to settle at $43.41 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



