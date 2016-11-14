

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said that it will no longer allow marketers buying housing, employment and credit-related ads to target ethnic groups.



Facebook said, 'Over the past several years, we've worked to build ways for advertisers to reach a diverse range of audiences on Facebook. One example of this is our 'ethnic affinity' marketing solution, which gives brands a way to reach multicultural audiences with more relevant advertising. Our policies strictly prohibit discriminatory uses of this solution. Today, we're announcing some additional changes designed to better enable us to enforce these policies.'



The social-media giant said that policymakers and civil rights leaders have expressed concerns that advertisers could misuse some aspects of affinity marketing segments. Specifically, they've raised the possibility that some advertisers might use the segments to run ads that discriminate against people, particularly in areas where certain groups have historically faced discrimination - housing, employment and the extension of credit.



The company noted that it takes the issues seriously. Discriminatory advertising has no place on Facebook.



The company noted that it will Build tools to detect and automatically disable the use of ethnic affinity marketing for certain types of ads.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX