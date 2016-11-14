

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Monday, with weaker commodity prices and uncertainty about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's likely policies as well as the make-up of his administration weighing on investor sentiment. The Japanese market is rising on a weaker yen and better-than-expected GDP data.



The Australian market is declining following the lackluster cues from Wall Street and lower commodity prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 38.80 points or 0.72 percent to 5,331.90, off a low of 5,327.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 38.60 points or 0.71 percent to 5,408.00.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are down more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is lower by almost 3 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is losing almost 5 percent and Evolution Mining is down more than 6 percent after gold prices tumbled.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is losing almost 1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum and Santos are losing 0.8 percent each after oil prices fell Friday.



Central Petroleum has rejected a takeover bid by Macquarie Group that values the company at A$75.8 million. Shares of Central Property are surging almost 41 percent, while Macquarie Group's shares are losing 0.6 percent.



The big four banks are mixed. ANZ Bank is adding 0.5 percent and National Australia Bank is edging up 0.07 percent, while Westpac is down 0.8 percent and Commonwealth Bank is lower by 0.3 percent. Shares of Westpac and ANZ are trading ex-dividend.



Elders' shares are rising more than 3 percent after the agribusiness reported a 35 percent increase in full-year profit on higher retail sales and a strong performance in its strong livestock agency.



The NSW government will pay A$332 million to compulsorily acquire and then demolish two Dexus Group properties in Martin Place for the new Sydney metro line. Shares of Dexus Property Group are higher by 0.7 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar has slipped against the U.S. dollar amid worries about the potential impact of US President-elect Donald Trump's policies on the Australian economy. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7530, down from US$0.7626 on Friday.



The Japanese market is advancing, with investor sentiment buoyed by a weaker yen and better-than-expected GDP data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 267.91 points or 1.54 percent to 17,642.70, off a high of 17,676.23 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Sony is adding more than 1 percent, Canon is higher by almost 2 percent, Panasonic is rising more than 2 percent and Toshiba is gaining more than 3 percent.



Automaker Toyota is advancing more than 1 percent and Honda is rising almost 3 percent. Toyota has agreed to pay up to about $3.4 billion to settle claims that some of its truck and sport-utility vehicles lacked proper rust protection.



Fast Retailing is gaining more than 2 percent and SoftBank is adding 0.5 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising almost 3 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is gaining more than 4 percent and JX Holdings is adding more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Citizen Watch is rising almost 9 percent, Sumco Corp is rising more than 7 percent and Taiyo Yuden is gaining almost 6 percent. On the flip side, Suzuki is down 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary report that Japan's gross domestic product climbed 2.2 percent on year in the third quarter of 2016. That was well above forecasts for a gain of 0.8 percent following the 0.7 percent increase in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 107 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia are in negative territory, while New Zealand and Shanghai are higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday as the markets paused to take a breath after the gains seen in reaction to Trump's surprise victory lifted the Dow to a record closing high on Thursday.



While the S&P 500 edged down 3.03 points or 0.1 percent to 2,164.45, the Dow rose 39.78 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 18,847.66 and the Nasdaq climbed 28.32 points or 0.5 percent to 5,237.11.



The major European markets also closed mixed on Friday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent.



Crude oil futures fell Friday, stung by expectations that the global oil supply glut will worsen in 2017. December WTI oil declined $1.25 or 2.8 percent to settle at $43.41 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



