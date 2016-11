BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug giant Novartis AG (NVS) is considering selling its struggling eye care division, but all options - including a turnaround - are still on the table, Swiss weekly SonntagsZeitung reported citing an interview with the firm's Chairman Joerg Reinhardt.



The company has blamed a failure to innovate and inconsistent customer service for the problems at Alcon, a business that Novartis gradually bought from Nestle in deals totaling $51 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX