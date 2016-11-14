

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction activity expanded at the fastest pace in seven months in October, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 62.3 in October from 58.7 in the previous month. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among sectors, commercial building activity remained the best performer for the sixth successive month. Moreover, the rate of expansion quickened to a three-month high. Housing activity also grew at an accelerated pace in October, while civil engineering activity was unchanged.



New orders, activity, employment all rose at faster rates in October. Companies also raised their purchasing activity, leading to longer suppliers' delivery times and an increase in input costs.



