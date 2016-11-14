

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to nearly a 2-week low of 135.14 against the pound, nearly a 4-month low of 108.49 against the Swiss franc and more than a 5-month low of 107.59 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 134.21, 107.79 and 106.59, respectively.



Against the euro, the yen dropped to 116.17 from Friday's closing value of 115.69.



The yen edged down to 76.35 against the NZ dollar, from an early 5-day high of 75.77.



Against the Australian and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 81.26 and 79.33 from last week's closing quotes of 80.39 and 78.72, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 138.00 against the pound, 109.00 against the franc, 109.00 against the greenback, 117.00 against the euro, 79.00 against the kiwi, 83.00 against the aussie and 81.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX