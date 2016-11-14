

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.5257 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.5248.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to a 1-month low of 0.7074 and nearly a 2-week low of 1.0649 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7110 and 1.0590, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.56 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback and 1.08 against the aussie.



