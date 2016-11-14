Press release 2016-11-14 C-RAD has issued a press release on November 9, 2016 announcing the two first orders from General Electric. C-RAD want to add an information that delivery for the systems is expected to happen during the fourth quarter.



Please see the original press release as published on November 9, 2016 below:



C-RAD has received the first order for two Sentinel 4DCT systems from General Electric. The systems are ordered for customers in Europe. The total order value is approximately 1 MSEK.



C-RAD and GE Healthcare have entered a sales and distribution agreement for Sentinel 4DCT™ systems and Cyrpa High Impact Technology (HIT) laser systems end of last year. These systems are used for 4D imaging and virtual simulation in radiation therapy. GE offers these solutions through its price book, making them available to the GE salesforce and their customers worldwide.



"I am pleased to announce the first orders through General Electric. We are working in tensively on training the local GE organizations on the C-RAD products. To provide the sales organization with the expertise required to promote the C-RAD systems as part of their projects." says Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB



About C-RAD



C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.



For more information on C-RAD, please visit www.c-rad.com



For further information:



Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com



This information is information that C-RAD AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 08:15 CET on November 14, 2016.



