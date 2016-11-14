Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-11-14 08:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
As of 12.11.2016 the following significant changes have taken place in the ownership structure of the companies listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn, compared with the standings disclosed earlier.
The levels of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 33%, 50% and 66% are considered to be significant.
Issuer Previously Per cent of Shareholder disclosed per shares as of cent of shares 12.11.2016 ----------------------------------------------------------- Arco Vara (6,507,012 shares*) Alarmo Kapital OÜ 6.53 13.68 -----------------------------------------------------------
* 4,741,707 shares at the time of previous disclosure
