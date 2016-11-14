SWORD Group: Sword Group: Capital increase following the exercise of stock options

Windhof, November 14th 2016,

Under Article 14 of the Law on Transparency, Sword Group SE informs that

following the exercise of options for share subscriptions, the share capital

was increased by 18,000 euros, going from 9,426,965 euros to 9,444,965

euros.

The number of theoretical voting rights is now of 9,444,965.

The statutory amendment relating to the share capital of Sword Group SE

was approved by notarial deed on November 8th, 2016.

For further information, please contact:

Stéphanie Desmaris - Investor Relations - relationsfinancieres@sword-group.lu (mailto:relationsfinancieres@sword-group.lu)

Sword Group SE

Listed on Euronext Paris

Compartment B

ISIN code: FR0004180578

ICB: 9530 Software & Computer Services

Indices

CAC® Small

CAC® Mid & Small

CAC® All-Tradable

CAC® All-Share

Sword Group Capital Increase (http://hugin.info/143591/R/2056522/770299.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SWORD Group via Globenewswire

