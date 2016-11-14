Regulatory News:

Stallergenes Greer (the "Company") (Paris:STAGR), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for respiratory allergies, today announced a collaboration with the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University ("Stanford") to identify potential biomarkers of Allergy Immunotherapy (AIT) efficacy.

The primary goal of the collaboration is to assess the impact of peanut oral immunotherapy on biological parameters. It includes the evaluation of the Company's proprietary biomarkers in peanut-allergic patients treated with oral immunotherapy as well as the comparative analysis through non-hypothesis driven approaches of responders versus non-responders to peanut oral immunotherapy.

Despite significant advances in recent years, there is still a need to identify biological parameters which could be used to select patients likely to benefit the most from AIT the only etiologic treatment for allergic respiratory diseases and to objectively measure clinical responses throughout the course of treatment. In the context of the emerging trends of precision medicine, biomarkers will potentially assist physicians in managing allergic patients in a more optimal way.

"This collaboration with the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University will provide us with access to world-class research which will help us find new treatment options for allergic patients," said Fereydoun Firouz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stallergenes Greer. "This work has the potential to confirm the relevance of novel, predictive or follow-up biomarker candidates for a variety of clinical applications in allergy."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER PLC

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer plc is a global healthcare company specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialization of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer plc is the parent company of GREER Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the U.S.) and Stallergenes S.A.S. (whose registered office is in France).

Additional information is available at http://www.stallergenesgreer.com

