

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German telecommunications provider QSC AG (QSCGF) reported Monday that its third-quarter consolidated net loss was 0.1 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 1.7 million euros.



EBITDA came to 9.3 million euros, 22.5 percent lower than 12.0 million euros in the previous year. Due to a substantially lower volume of depreciation and amortisation, EBIT was 1.0 million euros, compared to a loss of 0.6 million euros last year.



Overall, revenues came to 95.9 million euros, down 4.1 percent from 100 million euros in the previous year. QSC's Cloud segment's revenues for the third quarter rose by 143% to 5.6 million euros.



The company said its overall business performance was consistent with planning.



Looking ahead, for the full year, QSC continues to expect revenues of between 380 million euros and 390 million euros and EBITDA in a range of 34 million euros to 38 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX