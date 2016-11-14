

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) agreed to acquire Harman International Industries Inc. (HAR) for $112.00 per share in cash, or total equity value of about $8.0 billion, the companies said on Monday.



The purchase price represents a premium of 28% based on HARMAN's closing stock price on November 11, 2016 and a 37% premium to HARMAN's 30-calendar day volume weighted average price ending November 11, 2016. Samsung expects to use cash on hand to fund the transaction. The agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.



The transaction, which is subject to approval by HARMAN shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close in mid-2017.



Upon closing, the transaction will immediately give Samsung a significant presence in the large and rapidly growing market for connected technologies, particularly automotive electronics, which has been a strategic priority for Samsung, and is expected to grow to more than $100 billion by 2025.



HARMAN is the market leader in connected car solutions, with more than 30 million vehicles currently equipped with its connected car and audio systems, including embedded infotainment, telematics, connected safety and security. Approximately 65% of HARMAN's $7.0 billion of reported sales during the 12 months ended September 30, 2016 are automotive-related, and its order backlog for this market at June 30, 2016 was approximately $24 billion.



Upon closing, HARMAN will operate as a standalone Samsung subsidiary, and continue to be led by Dinesh Paliwal and HARMAN's current management team. Samsung is pursuing a long-term growth strategy in automotive electronics, and plans to retain HARMAN's work force, headquarters and facilities, as well as all of its consumer and professional audio brands.



Samsung said it will gain access to HARMAN's 8,000 software designers and engineers who are unlocking the potential of the IoT market.



