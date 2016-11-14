Biohit Oyj Press Release November 14, 2016 at 9:30 am local time (EET)



GastroPanel® quick test can be performed during a clinical appointment from a fingertip blood drop. The new test is an advanced version of Biohit's unique GastroPanel® stomach health test. GastroPanel® quick test differs from the current clinical test version by giving the results immediately during a single clinical appointment. The GastroPanel® quick test saves costs and unnecessary clinical appointments as well as speeds up the referral to further examinations and eventual treatment, which significantly improves the patient safety.



Studies based on a long-term follow-up show consistently that the markers of GastroPanel® test indicating atrophic gastritis are highly reliable predictors of gastric cancer risk even at a 15-year time span. Similarly, the long-term negative predictive value of normal GastroPanel® test result is over 95%, which helps identifying the high-risk persons also in a population-based screening (1).



GastroPanel® quick test is a diagnostic test for stomach health on symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. GastroPanel® quick test is based on immunoassay method for GastroPanel® biomarkers in a blood sample (2). Also the results of GastroPanel® quick test are interpreted with the GastroSoft-program.



GastroPanel® quick test opens new markets in Europe and elsewhere



In most European countries, health care systems are based on family doctors and general practitioners with limited access to laboratory facilities. Previously this has been a limiting factor in the adoption of the GastroPanel® test.



GastroPanel® quick test expedites detecting the patients at risk



Like the current GastroPanel® test, also the new quick test is designed for detecting helicobacter gastritis and atrophic gastritis, which is caused by Helicobacter pylori infection or an autoimmune disease. Atrophic gastritis causes an acid-free stomach, which is associated with an increased risk of stomach and oesophageal cancer as well as to malabsorption of calcium, iron and some drugs (2). Being asymptomatic in most cases, atrophic gastritis is the most important cause for vitamin B12 deficiency. Far too often, this is detected only when the patient already has irreversible neurological injuries. Due to the same reason, diagnosis for gastric cancer can be delayed leading to poor prognosis. Of all H. pylori tests used in diagnosis of upper abdominal complaints and Helicobacter pylori, only GastroPanel® detects atrophic gastritis with all the above sequels. In addition, 13C-urea breath test may give false positive or false negative results just in those cases where a correct result of Helicobacter pylori would be particularly important considering the patient safety and cost-efficiency (3,4).



GastroPanel® quick test enables diagnosis immediately during one clinical appointment. The test detects if the dyspeptic or asymptomatic person belongs to a risk group of gastric cancer, vitamin B12 and calcium deficiency, which requires further examinations and / or follow-up. A symptomatic Helicobacter pylori infection, atrophic gastritis and high acid output are indications for an endoscopy (gastroscopy with biopsies) (2). Not only does the GastroPanel® result detect indications for an endoscopy, it also helps the endoscopist concentrate on that particular site of the stomach where, according to GastroPanel®, mucosal lesions are to be expected. Based on GastroPanel® test results, the patients in need of a gastroscopy (of which even 80% are performed without actual necessity) can easily be detected with almost 95 % accuracy (5). Patient safety could be increased if, before starting the acid-suppressive medication for stomach complaints, it would be ensured that the patient does not have an acid-free stomach caused by atrophic gastritis. Furthermore, during long-term medication, Acetium® capsules enable binding carcinogenic acetaldehyde into a harmless compound in acid-free stomach (6-10).



CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj: 'GastroPanel® quick test is the biggest single progression in GastroPanel® development, featuring a simpler, faster and more intuitive user experience. The revolutionary GastroPanel® quick test gives the results in a single clinical appointment. We are thrilled to bring GastroPanel® quick test to our growing distribution network. GastroPanel quick test will be available in Europe as soon as the CE IVD certification process is completed.'



Additional information: CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com



1. More scientific evidence on GastroPanel® test - the test predicts gastric cancer risk even at 15-year follow-up Biohit Oyj Press Release May 23, 2016 2. www.biohithealthcare.com/additional-information , www.gastropanel.com 3. http://www.biohithealthcare.com/limitations-of-helicobacter-pylori-diagnostics 4. http://www.gastropanel.com/decision-makers/screening-model 5. Syrjänen K. A Panel of Serum Biomarkers (GastroPanel®) in Non-invasive Diagnosis of Atrophic Gastritis. Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. Anticancer Res. 2016;36: 5133-5144. 6. Telaranta-Keerie A, Kara R, Paloheimo L, Härkönen M, Sipponen P. Prevalence of undiagnosed advanced atrophic corpus gastritis in Finland: an observational study among 4,256 volunteers without specific complaints. Scand J Gastroenterol 2010;45:1036 7. Teramura-Grönblad M, Bell JS, Pöysti MM, Strandberg TE, Laurila JV, Tilvis RS, Soini H, Pitkälä KH. Risk of death associated with use of PPIs in three cohorts of institutionalized older people in Finland. J Am Med Dir Assoc 2012; 13:488.e9-13 8. Jeong Soo Ahn, Chun-Sick Eom, Christie Y Jeon, Sang Min Park. Acid suppressive drugs and gastric cancer: A meta-analysis of observational studies. World J Gastroenterol 2013 April 28; 19(16): 2560-2568. 9. Maejima R, ym. Effects of ALDH2 Genotype, PPI Treatment and L-Cysteine on Carcinogenic Acetaldehyde in Gastric Juice and Saliva after Intragastric Alcohol Administration. PLoS ONE 2015; 10(4): e0120397. doi:10.1371/journal. pone.0120397 10. Hellström PM, ym. Webb,D-L, Salaspuro M. Slow-release L-cysteine capsule prevents gastric mucosa exposure to carcinogenic acetaldehyde: results of a randomised single-blinded, cross-over study of Helicobacter-associated atrophic gastritis. Scand. J. Gastroenterol. http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/00365521.2016.1249403



Biohit in brief



Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. www.biohithealthcare.com