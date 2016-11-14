

KAHL AM MAIN (dpa-AFX) - German optical disc maker Singulus Technologies AG (SGTSF.PK, SGTSY.PK) Monday posted a net profit of 23.5 million euros the nine-month period, reflecting an income of 41.2 million euros relating to the bond restructuring. This compares to last year's net loss of 17.7 million euros.



EBITDA, however, was a negative 12.8 million euros for the period, wider than last year's 10.5 million euros.



For nine months, gross sales slid to 36.7 million euros from 57.7 million euros. Order intake totaled 144.1 million euros, lower than 84.8 million euros a year ago.



On a quarterly basis, the Group, however, posted a wider loss of 5.7 million euros, on lower sales of 12.1 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX