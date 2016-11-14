

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's manufacturing employment increased in September, Destatis reported Monday.



The number of people worked in local manufacturing units increased by around 37,000 or 0.7 percent from prior year in September.



At the end of September, there were 5.4 million employed persons in manufacturing units.



The number of hours worked in September decreased 0.4 percent from a year earlier, reaching 713 million. At the same time, the earnings totaled EUR 21.1 billion, which was 2.8 percent more than in September 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX