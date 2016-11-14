Regulatory News:

Wilson Therapeutics (STO:WTX)

In accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2016, Wilson Therapeutics' Nomination Committee for the AGM 2017 shall comprise the Chairman of the Board and one representative for each of the three largest shareholders based on ownership of the Company as per the end of September 2016.

Accordingly, the following committee members have been appointed:

Andrew Kay, Chairman of the Board

Staffan Lindstrand, representing HealthCap

Sarah Shackelton, representing Abingworth

Thomas Casdagli, representing MVM.

The Nomination Committee has appointed Sarah Shackelton as its chairman.

Shareholders wishing to submit comments or submit proposals to the nomination committee can send them via email on info@wtx.se.

About Wilson Therapeutics

Wilson Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, based in Stockholm, Sweden, that develops novel therapies for patients with rare diseases. Wilson Therapeutics' lead product, Decuprate®, is initially being developed as a novel treatment for Wilson Disease and is currently being evaluated in a Phase II clinical study. Wilson Therapeutics is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the stock ticker WTX.

Visit www.wilsontherapeutics.com for more information.

Contacts:

Wilson Therapeutics AB

Anders Martin-Löf, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 796 00 00

Email: anders.martin-lof@wtx.se