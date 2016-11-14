Penclic Release Stylish New KB3 Keyboard

STOCKHOLM, November 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Penclic have released a stylish new keyboard to their successful range. The KB3 will become their first Bluetooth keyboard.

Swedish manufacturer Penclic have mastered ergonomic design with a successful range of keyboards and mice that help to reduce and prevent the symptoms of R.S.I. (Repetitive Strain Injury). The KB3 has rounded low profile keys which are quiet, tactile and easy to trigger making for a fast, effective and above all an accurate user interface. Designed in-line with the successful Penclic keyboards the KB3 uses the 'tenkeyless' design which reduces the keyboards footprint by placing the keyboard in a closer and more comfortable working position.

The KB3 will be available in four striking colours; Gold, Pink, Black and Grey. The colours radiate style, class and is the perfect way to personalise desk space without compromising on functionality and quality. The KB3 offers excellent build quality and ergonomics wrapped up in a design which radiates elegance.

The KB3 is compatible with IOS/OSX, Android and Windows It will work effortlessly across multiple platforms and devices. Ideal for tablets, notebooks. For non-Bluetooth devices the KB3 can be connected via a Micro USB (supplied).

It can also be charged whilst in use and connected by the cable. The keyboard will automatically enter sleep mode after being idle for thirty minutes, helping to preserve battery life between charges.

The KB3 Black edition is available in Sweden and in the UK. More countries to follow.

Technical Specifications

The Penclic KB3 supports Windows XP or later (not Windows mobile), Android and iOS without the need for a driver.

Connects wirelessly over Bluetooth Version 3.0 and is USB HID 1.1 Compatible.

The Lithium-polymer battery has a 250mA capacity and a voltage of 3.1v~ 4.2Volts.

It also has a wireless reach of 10 meters making it great for controlling your playback devices from the comfort of your sofa.

About Penclic®

Sweden-based Penclic AB is the creator of ergonomically functional and sleekly designed computer accessories that combine the latest technology with Scandinavian design to make work more productive, comfortable and efficient. Available worldwide, visit: http://www.penclic.se for more information.

