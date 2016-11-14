SES addresses US Government SATCOM needs in a cost-efficient way, brings US Government civilian content to homes across the globe

SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, was awarded a managed services contract to support the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG). The service will support the Broadcasting Board of Governors in broadcasting US Government civilian content across the world via SES satellites. The single Firm-Fixed-Price Task Order will service some of the existing BBG's satellite capacity requirements. SES GS will provide high quality satellite solutions and possesses the agility to reach BBG's distribution hubs, news bureaus, and international audiences via satellite and terrestrial connectivity.

The contract for these SES GS managed services includes a one-year base period, with four one-year option periods for a total value of approximately USD 15 million over the period of performance. Under this new agreement, the BBG has employed a new model for purchasing COMSAT as a managed service, which effectively obviates having several disparate contracts for each part of their broadcasting infrastructure. The agreement was executed using the US Government's Custom COMSAT Solutions (CS2) contract vehicle, allowing federal agencies to build large, complex, custom end-to-end satellite solutions.

"This type of innovative buying practice serves as an example of how agencies can benefit from cost savings while addressing their SATCOM needs," said Pete Hoene, President and CEO of SES GS. "We are proud to support the BBG using SES's cost-effective, reliable, scalable and secure global network, which is optimized for high definition audio and video broadcast programming."

The Broadcasting Board of Governors is an independent agency of the federal government that oversees all US civilian international media. Its mission is to inform, engage and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy.

About SES

SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG) is the world-leading satellite operator, with more than 50 geostationary satellites (GEO) and, through its subsidiary O3b Networks, 12 medium Earth orbit satellites (MEO). Focusing on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government), SES provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, and mobile and fixed network operators, as well as business and governmental organisations worldwide. SES's fleet includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) reach in Europe. Through its ownership of O3b Networks, SES significantly enhances existing data capabilities, and is the first satellite provider to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. Further information available at: www.ses.com

About SES Government Solutions

SES Government Solutions, a subsidiary of global satellite operator SES, is exclusively focused on meeting the satellite communications needs of the U.S. Government. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in the government SATCOM market, SES Government Solutions offers robust and secure satellite-based communications solutions. Supported by SES's fleet of over 50 satellites offering comprehensive global coverage, SES Government Solutions provides highly reliable fixed and on-the-move capacity. Further information can be found at www.ses-gs.com

About the BBG

The Broadcasting Board of Governors is an independent federal agency, supervising all U.S. government-supported, civilian international media, whose mission is to inform, engage and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy. BBG networks include the Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the Middle East Broadcasting Networks (Alhurra TV and Radio Sawa), Radio Free Asia, and the Office of Cuba Broadcasting (Radio and TV Marti). BBG programming reaches an audience of 226 million in more than 100 countries and in 61 languages.

