14 November 2016



Danske Bank is planning a bond issue in the DKK market



Danske Bank will initiate discussions with investors with a view to issuing additional tier 1 capital (CRR) in the form of a bond loan denominated in DKK. The bonds are expected to be perpetual with an option for Danske Bank to prepay the bonds at par 5-7 years after the issue.



The bond loan forms part of Danske Bank's ongoing adjustment of its capital structure to capital requirements for European banks.



Danske Bank A/S



