

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly in October, after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in October, just above the 0.4 percent climb in September. Prices have been rising since April.



Consumer prices were raised in October by increases in the vehicle tax, hospital fees, dentist fees, internet subscription charge and rents from one year ago, the agency said.



Health costs grew notably by 6.9 percent and transport charges went up by 1.5 percent. At the same time, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 1.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up at a stable pace of 0.2 percent in October.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, which is meant for EU comparison, increased 0.6 percent annually and by 0.3 percent monthly in October.



