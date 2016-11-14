

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares are rising sharply on Monday, as bond yields continued to rise and the dollar strengthened on expectations of increased fiscal spending and higher U.S. interest rates under Donald Trump's presidency.



The benchmark CAC 40 index is up 64 points or 1.42 percent at 4,553 in opening deals after losing 0.9 percent the previous day.



Banks are leading the gainers, with Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale Group rising 1-2 percent.



AXA shares are climbing 2 percent. The insurer has entered into an agreement with Marsh to sell Bluefin Insurance Group Ltd, its P&C commercial broker in the U.K.



